EU Parliament Greenlights New Commission Amid Global Challenges

European Parliament leaders have reached an agreement on the membership of the upcoming European Commission, as confirmed by spokespeople from the principal political parties on Wednesday. This agreement allows the new EU executive, led by German conservative Ursula von der Leyen on her second term, to assume office next month.

The new Commission will confront several issues including the ongoing war in Ukraine, climate change, the potential return of Donald Trump as U.S. president, and complex relations with China. Formal approval of all 26 commissioners by the EU assembly is anticipated next week.

In her initial 100 days, von der Leyen has committed to setting out plans for achieving the EU's 2050 carbon neutrality, making European defense proposals, envisioning EU agriculture, and reviewing EU enlargement schemes. The contentious appointments included Hungarian candidate Oliver Varhelyi and six executive vice presidents like Estonia's Kaja Kallas, due to political disputes.

