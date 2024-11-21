Minister Resigns: False Claims Shake Trudeau's Cabinet

In a significant political shift, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault has stepped down from his position in the Canadian Liberal government following allegations that he misrepresented his Indigenous heritage. This decision marks a stark departure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's previous defense of Boissonnault.

Boissonnault's resignation comes on the heels of statements he made in 2018, claiming a Cree nation lineage through his great-grandmother. Recently, he altered his account, retracting his claims of Indigenous ancestry. Trudeau was quick to accept the resignation, as noted in a brief two-line statement from his office.

This development arrives amid growing discontent within the Liberal party regarding Trudeau's leadership, as the party faces the possibility of losing the next federal election scheduled for late October 2025. Current opinion polls reflect a challenging path ahead for the Liberals, raising questions about the future direction of the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)