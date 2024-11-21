Left Menu

Minister Resigns: False Claims Shake Trudeau's Cabinet

Randy Boissonnault, a member of Canada's Liberal government, resigned amid allegations of misrepresenting his Indigenous background. This adds pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose leadership is under scrutiny from within his party. Trudeau previously defended Boissonnault, but has now accepted his resignation.

In a significant political shift, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault has stepped down from his position in the Canadian Liberal government following allegations that he misrepresented his Indigenous heritage. This decision marks a stark departure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's previous defense of Boissonnault.

Boissonnault's resignation comes on the heels of statements he made in 2018, claiming a Cree nation lineage through his great-grandmother. Recently, he altered his account, retracting his claims of Indigenous ancestry. Trudeau was quick to accept the resignation, as noted in a brief two-line statement from his office.

This development arrives amid growing discontent within the Liberal party regarding Trudeau's leadership, as the party faces the possibility of losing the next federal election scheduled for late October 2025. Current opinion polls reflect a challenging path ahead for the Liberals, raising questions about the future direction of the party.

