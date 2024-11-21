Left Menu

Ethics Committee Delays Decision on Gaetz Probe Findings

The U.S. House Ethics Committee has yet to decide on releasing the findings of its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Gaetz. The committee's chairman, Michael Guest, stated there's no agreement to publish the report after Gaetz resigned from his House seat last week.

The U.S. House Ethics Committee remains undecided on whether to disclose the results of a probe into sexual misconduct accusations involving Matt Gaetz. The committee's chairman, Michael Guest, announced that no consensus has been reached on releasing the report.

This report scrutinizes Gaetz, previously a significant figure in the House of Representatives, who resigned from his position last week. Gaetz was chosen by President-elect Donald Trump for the role of attorney general.

The Ethics Committee's findings hold significant interest, given the high-profile nature of the allegations and Gaetz's political career. The decision on publication remains pending, marking another chapter in the ongoing investigation.

