Ethics Committee Delays Decision on Gaetz Probe Findings

The U.S. House Ethics Committee remains undecided on whether to disclose the results of a probe into sexual misconduct accusations involving Matt Gaetz. The committee's chairman, Michael Guest, announced that no consensus has been reached on releasing the report.

This report scrutinizes Gaetz, previously a significant figure in the House of Representatives, who resigned from his position last week. Gaetz was chosen by President-elect Donald Trump for the role of attorney general.

The Ethics Committee's findings hold significant interest, given the high-profile nature of the allegations and Gaetz's political career. The decision on publication remains pending, marking another chapter in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)