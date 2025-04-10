U.S. Attorney General Moves to Deport Alleged MS-13 Leader

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Wednesday the government's intention to deport an individual she identified as a leader of the MS-13 gang in the United States. The move follows prosecutors dropping a gun charge against him.

During a March 27 press conference, Bondi highlighted the arrest of one of the gang's top three leaders without providing the defendant's name or detailing the charges. The individual, Henry Josue Villatoro Santos, 24, faced illegal gun possession charges during his federal court appearance in Alexandria, Virginia. Prosecutors mentioned finding evidence of MS-13 association during a home search, though no further criminal charges related to the gang were filed.

Prosecutors offered no explanation for dismissing the case in a succinct court filing, but Bondi stated Villatoro will now undergo deportation procedures. Villatoro's legal representation has not issued a comment, and a prior ruling requires Villatoro to remain in custody pending trial. At the press conference, Bondi assured the public that Villatoro would not reside in the U.S. much longer.

