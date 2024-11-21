New Heights: India's Seven Pillars for CARICOM Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed seven strategic 'key pillars' at the India-CARICOM Summit to enhance ties, focusing on key areas like economic cooperation and innovative technologies. His visit marks the first by an Indian head of state to Guyana in over five decades, reflecting a commitment to strengthening the partnership.
In a historic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's dedication to strengthening ties with the Caribbean Community by proposing seven strategic 'key pillars' during the India-CARICOM Summit.
Modi's visit, the first by an Indian head of state to Guyana in over fifty years, underscores India's commitment to fostering deeper ties with the region. These pillars span vital sectors, from economic cooperation and agriculture to renewable energy, healthcare, and culture.
The prime minister emphasized that these initiatives are rooted in shared past experiences, current needs, and future aspirations, aiming to address the concerns and priorities of the Global South.
(With inputs from agencies.)
