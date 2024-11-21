China's Growing Influence in Latin America: A New Era of Partnership with Brazil
Brazil and China are strengthening ties as Presidents Lula and Xi Jinping meet in Brasilia, signing 37 agreements spanning trade, agriculture, and technology, among others. Amid shifting global dynamics, China remains a key ally for Brazil, filling the void left by traditional Western partners.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greeted China's President Xi Jinping in a state visit at the Alvorada Palace, signaling a strengthening bond between Brazil and China, which analysts believe could accelerate if Donald Trump reenters the White House in 2025.
China, surpassing the US as Brazil's main export market in 2009, has deepened its ties with Brazil in multiple sectors. During the recent visit, the two leaders signed 37 agreements across various domains including trade, health, energy, and education.
Experts note that China's influence in Latin America is strengthening as shown by recent investments such as a $1.3 billion megaport in Peru. The Chinese state visit comes after Lula's efforts to mend relations following previous tensions under Jair Bolsonaro's presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin's Perspective: NATO vs. BRICS
Sri Lanka Awaits BRICS Decision Amid Mixed Media Reports
PM Modi to undertake state visit to Guyana from Nov 19-21, first by an Indian prime minister since 1968: MEA.
BRICS+ International School Launches Centre for Educational Excellence
Turkey's BRICS Ambition: A New Chapter in Global Diplomacy