China's Growing Influence in Latin America: A New Era of Partnership with Brazil

Brazil and China are strengthening ties as Presidents Lula and Xi Jinping meet in Brasilia, signing 37 agreements spanning trade, agriculture, and technology, among others. Amid shifting global dynamics, China remains a key ally for Brazil, filling the void left by traditional Western partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 21-11-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greeted China's President Xi Jinping in a state visit at the Alvorada Palace, signaling a strengthening bond between Brazil and China, which analysts believe could accelerate if Donald Trump reenters the White House in 2025.

China, surpassing the US as Brazil's main export market in 2009, has deepened its ties with Brazil in multiple sectors. During the recent visit, the two leaders signed 37 agreements across various domains including trade, health, energy, and education.

Experts note that China's influence in Latin America is strengthening as shown by recent investments such as a $1.3 billion megaport in Peru. The Chinese state visit comes after Lula's efforts to mend relations following previous tensions under Jair Bolsonaro's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

