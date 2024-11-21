Embrace of Buddhist Doctrines Urged for Global Peace
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh advocated for embracing Buddhist doctrines to address global conflicts, speaking at a regional security conclave in Laos. Highlighting India's commitment to dialogue over disputes, Singh emphasized peaceful negotiation and international cooperation in navigating global challenges like border disputes and trade agreements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for the adoption of Buddhist doctrines as a solution to global conflicts during a regional security conclave in Laos.
Speaking at the ASEAN meeting in Vientiane, Singh highlighted India's longstanding commitment to dialogue as a means to resolve international disputes, including border disagreements and trade issues.
His remarks, delivered in the presence of international counterparts including China's Dong Jun, emphasized India's dedication to open communication and peaceful negotiation to foster cooperation and stability on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J-K assembly passes by voice vote resolution asking Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for restoration of special status.
Dy CM Surinder Choudhary moves resolution in assembly asking Centre to hold dialogue with MLAs for restoration of special status of J-K.
Global Climate Finance Negotiations Hit Critical Crossroads
Putin Open to Dialogue as Trump Secures Second Term
Success in Negotiation: NUM Secures New Wage Deal with Sibanye