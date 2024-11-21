Embrace of Buddhist Doctrines Urged for Global Peace

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for the adoption of Buddhist doctrines as a solution to global conflicts during a regional security conclave in Laos.

Speaking at the ASEAN meeting in Vientiane, Singh highlighted India's longstanding commitment to dialogue as a means to resolve international disputes, including border disagreements and trade issues.

His remarks, delivered in the presence of international counterparts including China's Dong Jun, emphasized India's dedication to open communication and peaceful negotiation to foster cooperation and stability on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)