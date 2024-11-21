Tensions Rise as Pakistan Prepares for Massive Protest

The Pakistani government has authorized the deployment of paramilitary forces in Islamabad to enhance security ahead of a planned protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI is organizing a long march to the capital to demand Khan's release, challenge the results of the February 8 elections due to alleged fraud, and call for the revocation of a constitutional amendment affecting judicial appointments.

With rising tensions, the government has imposed strict security measures and banned rallies. However, PTI insists on its right to protest, planning a significant gathering on November 24, raising stakes amid existing political frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)