Tensions Rise as Pakistan Prepares for Massive Protest

The Pakistan government is deploying paramilitary forces in Islamabad ahead of a protest by Imran Khan's party. PTI demands Khan's release, contesting alleged electoral fraud and seeking judicial restoration. High security measures are enacted as PTI plans a major march despite bans on rallies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:32 IST
Imran Khan Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani government has authorized the deployment of paramilitary forces in Islamabad to enhance security ahead of a planned protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI is organizing a long march to the capital to demand Khan's release, challenge the results of the February 8 elections due to alleged fraud, and call for the revocation of a constitutional amendment affecting judicial appointments.

With rising tensions, the government has imposed strict security measures and banned rallies. However, PTI insists on its right to protest, planning a significant gathering on November 24, raising stakes amid existing political frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

