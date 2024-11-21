Imran Khan's Legal Battle Intensifies: Latest Arrest in Protest Case

Imran Khan's chances of release took a hit when Rawalpindi police arrested him following his successful bail plea in a separate corruption case. This arrest stems from charges tied to a protest call he allegedly made while in prison.

Reports suggest Khan faces allegations of violating the Anti-Terrorism Act and unauthorized gatherings, among others. The government's firm stance and myriad legal challenges complicate prospects for his release.

Khan's legal woes are compounded by dozens of pending cases across multiple jurisdictions. His political party claims these cases are part of a targeted campaign against him post his ousting in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)