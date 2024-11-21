Imran Khan's Legal Battle Intensifies: Latest Arrest in Protest Case
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's release seems unlikely after his late-night arrest in a protest case, shortly after securing bail in a separate corruption case. Khan faces numerous charges, including terrorism and defying law, and must navigate several legal hurdles to secure his freedom.
Imran Khan's chances of release took a hit when Rawalpindi police arrested him following his successful bail plea in a separate corruption case. This arrest stems from charges tied to a protest call he allegedly made while in prison.
Reports suggest Khan faces allegations of violating the Anti-Terrorism Act and unauthorized gatherings, among others. The government's firm stance and myriad legal challenges complicate prospects for his release.
Khan's legal woes are compounded by dozens of pending cases across multiple jurisdictions. His political party claims these cases are part of a targeted campaign against him post his ousting in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
