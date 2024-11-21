Prayagraj Prepares: Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Promises Spiritual Splendor

The city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, with the festival slated to begin on January 13, 2025, and conclude on February 26, 2025. To ensure visitor safety and effective disaster management, the Prayagraj administration has introduced specially equipped vehicles capable of maneuvering across diverse terrains.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) plans to establish the 'Maha Kumbh Gram' and an IRCTC Tent City in Prayagraj, promising a distinctive experience that marries luxury with cultural engagement. This initiative seeks to elevate the spiritual journey for attendees during one of India's largest religious congregations. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh's DGP, Prashant Kumar, has confirmed the integration of Artificial Intelligence and other high-tech solutions into CCTV systems to bolster security efforts.

At a recent press briefing, Kumar detailed the comprehensive preparations undertaken by government agencies, particularly the police, to safeguard the millions expected at the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025. As part of these efforts, the state government plans to adorn the Mahakumbh premises with over 40,000 rechargeable bulbs to provide uninterrupted illumination, even during outages, preserving the event's spiritual atmosphere.

An upcoming Bird Festival will further augment this grand event, scheduled concurrently with the Mahakumbh on February 1-2, 2025. According to Divisional Forest Officer Arvind Kumar, the proposal is underway, and the festival aims to promote conservation awareness among the youth. Complementing these efforts, over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals will be installed to achieve a 'Swachh Kumbh', ensuring hygiene for the vast influx of devotees.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will commence with the Paush Purnima Snan on January 13, 2025, and culminate with the climactic Mahashivratri bath on February 26, 2025, drawing millions to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in a profound expression of Sanatan faith.

