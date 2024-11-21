Rahul Gandhi Calls for Immediate Arrest of Gautam Adani Amid US Charges

In a fiery press conference on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, demanded the immediate arrest of prominent industrialist Gautam Adani. This follows US prosecutors charging Adani and his associates with allegedly bribing Indian officials to the tune of USD 250 million.

Gandhi emphasized that the charges clearly indicate violations of both Indian and American laws by Adani. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegiance to the businessman, implying that their association provides protective cover for Adani in India.

The Congress leader intends to highlight the issue during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament and insists that a Joint Parliamentary Committee should investigate thoroughly, covering all states regardless of the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)