Rahul Gandhi Calls for Immediate Arrest of Gautam Adani Amid US Charges

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, has called for the immediate arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani following charges of bribery and fraud in the US. Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Modi's association with Adani and demanded an investigation. He stated the issue will be raised in Parliament's winter session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery press conference on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, demanded the immediate arrest of prominent industrialist Gautam Adani. This follows US prosecutors charging Adani and his associates with allegedly bribing Indian officials to the tune of USD 250 million.

Gandhi emphasized that the charges clearly indicate violations of both Indian and American laws by Adani. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegiance to the businessman, implying that their association provides protective cover for Adani in India.

The Congress leader intends to highlight the issue during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament and insists that a Joint Parliamentary Committee should investigate thoroughly, covering all states regardless of the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

