AAP Kicks Off Delhi Polls with First List of Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, featuring leaders who have recently switched from BJP and Congress. The announcement was made by party convener Arvind Kejriwal after a meeting of the party's political affairs committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year. This marks the beginning of AAP's campaign in the capital, targeting to retain its influence and governance.

Among the candidates, six leaders recently transitioned from BJP and Congress to AAP. Brahm Singh Tanwar from Chhatarpur, Anil Jha from Kirari, and BB Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar left BJP, while Zubair Chaudhary from Seelampur, Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri, and Somesh Shokeen from Matiala jumped ship from Congress.

Announcing the names of other candidates like Sarita Singh, Ram Singh Netaji, and others, party convener Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the importance of work, public opinion, and electoral prospects. AAP, which achieved a landslide victory in 2020 by winning 62 of 70 assembly seats, aims to maintain its majority in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

