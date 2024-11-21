AAP Kicks Off Delhi Polls with First List of Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year. This marks the beginning of AAP's campaign in the capital, targeting to retain its influence and governance.

Among the candidates, six leaders recently transitioned from BJP and Congress to AAP. Brahm Singh Tanwar from Chhatarpur, Anil Jha from Kirari, and BB Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar left BJP, while Zubair Chaudhary from Seelampur, Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri, and Somesh Shokeen from Matiala jumped ship from Congress.

Announcing the names of other candidates like Sarita Singh, Ram Singh Netaji, and others, party convener Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the importance of work, public opinion, and electoral prospects. AAP, which achieved a landslide victory in 2020 by winning 62 of 70 assembly seats, aims to maintain its majority in the upcoming elections.

