NPP's Conditional Return: Political Intrigue in Manipur Governance

The National People's Party (NPP) has announced a conditional reconsideration of its withdrawal of support from Manipur's BJP-led government, should Chief Minister N Biren Singh be replaced. The decision comes amid ongoing unrest and violence, implying a need for a change in leadership to restore stability in the region.

Despite the NPP's withdrawal, the BJP's majority remains unaffected due to its 32 members in the 60-seat assembly. Efforts to manage the political crisis underline divisions, with the NPP remaining a partner in the NDA coalition but drawing boundaries on its participation in government meetings without its president's approval.

The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed over 220 lives since May last year, escalating with recent incidents involving missing persons and attacks on politicians' residences. Additional security forces have been deployed, yet questions remain about their effective utilization in curbing the unrest, reflecting the complex dynamics in Manipur's political and social landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)