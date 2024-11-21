Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu denounces ICC ruling, Israeli politicians offer him support

(Recasts with Netanyahu's office rejecting warrants) JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced on Thursday the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for him and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, calling the ruling "anti-Semitic".

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:33 IST
UPDATE 1-Netanyahu denounces ICC ruling, Israeli politicians offer him support

(Recasts with Netanyahu's office rejecting warrants) JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) -

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced on Thursday the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for him and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, calling the ruling "anti-Semitic". "Israel rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions leveled against it by ICC," his office said in a statement, adding that Netanyahu won't "give in to pressure" in the defence of Israel's citizens.

The Hague-based court said there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant were criminally responsible for starvation in Gaza and the persecution of Palestinians after Israel launched its attack on the coastal enclave following Hamas's Oct. 7 onslaught on southern Israel. There was no immediate comment from Gallant, who was

sacked as defence minister earlier this month after Netanyahu said he had lost trust in him over the management of the ongoing military operations in both Gaza and Lebanon.

But in a rare show of unity, bitter Netanyahu foes joined forces with government allies to lambast the court for seeking the duo's arrest, saying blame for the war, which has devastated swathes of Gaza and left tens of thousands dead, lay with militant group Hamas. "The ICC arrest warrants are a mark of shame not of Israel's leaders but of the ICC itself, and its members," former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on X.

Israel's main opposition leader Yair Lapid called the court move "a reward for terrorism". Benny Gantz, who joined Netanyahu's war cabinet in the wake of the Hamas attack but quit in June, slammed what he called the "moral blindness" of the ICC, calling the ruling a "shameful stain of historic proportion that will never be forgotten".

Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads a small ultra-nationalist party in Netanyahu's coalition, said Israel should respond by annexing the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians want to build an independent state. "The answer to the arrest warrants - applying sovereignty over all the territories of Judea and Samaria, settlement in all parts of the country and severing ties with the terrorist (Palestinian) authority," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024