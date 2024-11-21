Mexico Gears Up for Potential Deportations

In a proactive move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared on Thursday that Mexico is ready to accommodate deported citizens if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through with his deportation plans.

Sheinbaum made these remarks during her morning press conference, highlighting that her cabinet is set to meet the same day to discuss critical issues that encompass migration, trade, and security in the context of U.S.-Mexico relations.

This strategic meeting underscores the importance of a coordinated response to potential policy changes by the incoming U.S. administration, seeking to safeguard Mexico's interests amidst evolving diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)