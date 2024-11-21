Modani Connections: India's Foreign Policy at Risk

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining ties with billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, which he claims are jeopardizing India's foreign policy and economic interests. Ramesh emphasized the risks associated with these ties, citing the recent cancellation of deals by Kenya.

Ramesh highlighted that Kenya cancelled airport and power transmission projects with the Adani group following charges of bribery against Adani in the US. Former Kenyan Prime Minister Railo Odinga was previously criticized for favoring the Adani Group, which Ramesh links to an introduction orchestrated by Modi a decade ago.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's High Court has initiated an investigation into its contentious power purchase agreement with Adani, reflecting the growing international scrutiny. US federal prosecutors have indicted Gautam Adani on securities fraud and conspiracy charges, further casting shadows over his business empire.

(With inputs from agencies.)