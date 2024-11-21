Modani Connections: India's Foreign Policy at Risk
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Modi's association with Gautam Adani, highlighting the risks to India's foreign policy and economic interests due to Kenya canceling deals with Adani. The US indicted Adani on bribery charges, and Bangladesh is investigating a controversial deal with his group.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining ties with billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, which he claims are jeopardizing India's foreign policy and economic interests. Ramesh emphasized the risks associated with these ties, citing the recent cancellation of deals by Kenya.
Ramesh highlighted that Kenya cancelled airport and power transmission projects with the Adani group following charges of bribery against Adani in the US. Former Kenyan Prime Minister Railo Odinga was previously criticized for favoring the Adani Group, which Ramesh links to an introduction orchestrated by Modi a decade ago.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's High Court has initiated an investigation into its contentious power purchase agreement with Adani, reflecting the growing international scrutiny. US federal prosecutors have indicted Gautam Adani on securities fraud and conspiracy charges, further casting shadows over his business empire.
