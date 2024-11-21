Left Menu

Top Security Officials Decline Senate Hearing, Stirring Controversy

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas declined to publicly testify before a Senate committee on national security threats, drawing criticism from the committee's Democratic chairman. The decision diverges from a 15-year precedent of public hearings by top security officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:19 IST
Top Security Officials Decline Senate Hearing, Stirring Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have opted out of a public appearance before a U.S. Senate committee focused on national security threats, sparking disapproval from the committee's Democratic chair.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters labeled the decision as a "shocking departure" from longstanding precedent, expressing concern over the lack of public accountability in their approach to managing national security risks.

The FBI asserted its commitment to transparency but suggested that a classified setting would better serve the committee's understanding of security challenges. The House Homeland Security Committee has consequently postponed its own hearing with Wray and Mayorkas until December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024