Top Security Officials Decline Senate Hearing, Stirring Controversy

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have opted out of a public appearance before a U.S. Senate committee focused on national security threats, sparking disapproval from the committee's Democratic chair.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters labeled the decision as a "shocking departure" from longstanding precedent, expressing concern over the lack of public accountability in their approach to managing national security risks.

The FBI asserted its commitment to transparency but suggested that a classified setting would better serve the committee's understanding of security challenges. The House Homeland Security Committee has consequently postponed its own hearing with Wray and Mayorkas until December.

(With inputs from agencies.)