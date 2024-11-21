Yadav Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of undermining democracy by cheating in elections. He linked this claim to recent allegations against the Adani group in the US. Yadav highlighted issues in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, suggesting government manipulation to prevent voter turnout.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a fierce attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, accusing the ruling party of attempting to secure electoral victories through dishonest means.
Commenting on the recent indictment of the Adani group in the United States on charges of bribery and fraud, Yadav described it as a prolonged battle yet to unfold. He alleged that the BJP employs 'loot tantra' or corrupt methods in every election.
Yadav expressed these concerns in the context of the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, arguing that the BJP manipulated administrative machinery to suppress voter turnout, further claiming this was evident in the deployment of police and officials to prevent citizens from voting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Clinches Florida Hat Trick in Elections
MNF-HPC(R) Clinches Majority in Sinlung Hills Council Elections
Maharashtra Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Elections with 9.7 Crore Voters
Assam Politics Heat Up Over Citizenship Row Ahead of By-Elections
BJP Distances from Malik in Maharashtra Elections, Sparks Political Rifts