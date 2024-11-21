Yadav Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a fierce attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, accusing the ruling party of attempting to secure electoral victories through dishonest means.

Commenting on the recent indictment of the Adani group in the United States on charges of bribery and fraud, Yadav described it as a prolonged battle yet to unfold. He alleged that the BJP employs 'loot tantra' or corrupt methods in every election.

Yadav expressed these concerns in the context of the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, arguing that the BJP manipulated administrative machinery to suppress voter turnout, further claiming this was evident in the deployment of police and officials to prevent citizens from voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)