Left Menu

Pune Prepares for Vote Counting Day with Tight Security

The Pune district administration has finalized arrangements for the vote counting on November 23. A three-tier security system is in place for the 21 assembly constituencies, with specific arrangements for both urban and rural areas. The process will kick off with postal ballots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:43 IST
Pune Prepares for Vote Counting Day with Tight Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The local administration in Pune is all set for Saturday's vote counting in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with extensive security measures in place. Counting will take place for 21 constituencies, with eight urban locations centralized at the FCI godown in Koregaon Park.

Collector and Returning Officer Suhas Divase confirmed that all necessary preparations regarding logistics and security have been meticulously arranged. In rural areas, the vote counting will occur at the respective constituency locations, ensuring a seamless operation.

A robust three-tier security system follows ECI guidelines, involving central security forces, the State Reserve Police, and state police. EVMs are securely housed under constant CCTV surveillance, accessible to election candidates for transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024