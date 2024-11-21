Pune Prepares for Vote Counting Day with Tight Security
The Pune district administration has finalized arrangements for the vote counting on November 23. A three-tier security system is in place for the 21 assembly constituencies, with specific arrangements for both urban and rural areas. The process will kick off with postal ballots.
The local administration in Pune is all set for Saturday's vote counting in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with extensive security measures in place. Counting will take place for 21 constituencies, with eight urban locations centralized at the FCI godown in Koregaon Park.
Collector and Returning Officer Suhas Divase confirmed that all necessary preparations regarding logistics and security have been meticulously arranged. In rural areas, the vote counting will occur at the respective constituency locations, ensuring a seamless operation.
A robust three-tier security system follows ECI guidelines, involving central security forces, the State Reserve Police, and state police. EVMs are securely housed under constant CCTV surveillance, accessible to election candidates for transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
