Pune Prepares for Vote Counting Day with Tight Security

The local administration in Pune is all set for Saturday's vote counting in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with extensive security measures in place. Counting will take place for 21 constituencies, with eight urban locations centralized at the FCI godown in Koregaon Park.

Collector and Returning Officer Suhas Divase confirmed that all necessary preparations regarding logistics and security have been meticulously arranged. In rural areas, the vote counting will occur at the respective constituency locations, ensuring a seamless operation.

A robust three-tier security system follows ECI guidelines, involving central security forces, the State Reserve Police, and state police. EVMs are securely housed under constant CCTV surveillance, accessible to election candidates for transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)