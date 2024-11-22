Marjorie Taylor Greene to Chair Government Efficiency Panel with Musk and Ramaswamy

On Thursday, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed she will chair a House of Representatives panel dedicated to improving government efficiency, with collaboration from billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The initiative, which emerged under the guidance of House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, aligns with President-elect Donald Trump's vision to streamline federal operations. Greene expressed enthusiasm for the subcommittee's potential to influence policy significantly.

Musk and Ramaswamy, selected as key advisers, have generated considerable attention with their ambitious plans to reduce federal workforce size and slash regulatory red tape, although specifics remain limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)