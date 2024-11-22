Diplomatic Strains: Haitian Minister Rebukes French Comments

Haitian Foreign Minister Harvel Jean-Baptiste engaged in a diplomatic meeting with French Ambassador Antoine Michon on Thursday. This encounter arose after comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, which were described by the Haitian ministry as 'unfriendly and inappropriate.'

Macron's remarks were directed at the Caribbean nation's transitional presidential council, following their decision to remove the prime minister earlier this month. The French President labeled this political move as 'completely dumb,' stirring diplomatic tensions.

This development reflects the delicate balance and sensitivities in international relations, as both nations navigate the repercussions of public statements that could impact bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)