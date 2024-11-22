Left Menu

Turmoil in Brazil: Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot Exposed

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been formally accused of plotting to overturn the 2022 election results, alongside ex-ministers and senior aides. The allegations include attempts to incite a military coup. This adds to Bolsonaro's mounting legal challenges, impacting his political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 06:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 06:09 IST
Turmoil in Brazil: Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot Exposed
Bolsonaro

In a shocking revelation, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces accusations of masterminding a coup to nullify the 2022 election results. Federal police have implicated dozens of ex-ministers and senior aides, marking a substantial development in Brazil's political landscape.

The accusations are the culmination of a nearly two-year investigation into Bolsonaro's alleged involvement in the election-denying movement that provoked riots in Brasilia in January 2023. The investigation also uncovered a plot to assassinate President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva before his inauguration, reportedly with Bolsonaro's knowledge.

The unfolding legal drama is poised to affect Bolsonaro's plans for a presidential run in 2026. The charges not only heighten his legal troubles but also signal a significant blow to his influence within Brazil's right-wing politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024