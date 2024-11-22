Turmoil in Brazil: Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot Exposed

In a shocking revelation, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces accusations of masterminding a coup to nullify the 2022 election results. Federal police have implicated dozens of ex-ministers and senior aides, marking a substantial development in Brazil's political landscape.

The accusations are the culmination of a nearly two-year investigation into Bolsonaro's alleged involvement in the election-denying movement that provoked riots in Brasilia in January 2023. The investigation also uncovered a plot to assassinate President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva before his inauguration, reportedly with Bolsonaro's knowledge.

The unfolding legal drama is poised to affect Bolsonaro's plans for a presidential run in 2026. The charges not only heighten his legal troubles but also signal a significant blow to his influence within Brazil's right-wing politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)