Thailand's Court Rejects Petition Against Political Influence

Thailand's Constitutional Court dismissed a petition aiming to prevent Thaksin Shinawatra, a former billionaire premier, from influencing the Pheu Thai party. Thaksin, father of the current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has denied exerting control since returning from exile in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Constitutional Court has dismissed a petition aimed at stopping Thaksin Shinawatra from influencing the Pheu Thai party. The petition sought to prevent the billionaire former premier from steering the ruling party's agenda.

Thaksin Shinawatra, a prominent political figure and father of current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, returned to Thailand in 2023 after 15 years in self-imposed exile, fueling speculation about his involvement in the party.

Despite persistent rumors, Thaksin has continuously denied any direct control over Pheu Thai, maintaining that his focus remains elsewhere amidst the evolving political landscape.

