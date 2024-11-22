NDA and Mahagathbandhan Brace for Tight Jharkhand Election Results

With the Jharkhand Assembly election results just a day away, leaders from both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan are projecting confidence in their chances of victory. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo told ANI on Friday that they anticipate forming a majority government in Jharkhand by tomorrow evening.

Deo criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), accusing them of misgovernance and unkept promises over the past five years, suggesting that the public had consequently voted them out. He remarked, "The JMM can daydream for one more day, but the reality on the evening of November 23 will be stark. Our increased voting percentage strengthens our belief in an NDA victory."

Meanwhile, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey preferred a more reserved stance, highlighting the trust they place in their voters. "We're confident and trust the women who turned out in large numbers to vote," he stated, noting the departure of external campaigners as a positive sign. Exit polls have suggested that the BJP-led NDA could replace the incumbent JMM-led alliance with estimated wins projecting a strong showing for the BJP coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)