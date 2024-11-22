Maha Vikas Aghadi: United Front to Prevent Poaching

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has made strategic arrangements to deter poaching of its newly-elected MLAs by housing them collectively in Mumbai following the recent Maharashtra elections. This decision, confirmed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, is aimed at securing a majority ahead of the impending government formation.

Key MVA figures, including Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Jayant Patil, and Congress leaders, met to assess electoral outcomes and plan accordingly. With confidence in securing 160 seats and support from independents, MVA is preparing for potential governance disputes and external threats, notably from the BJP.

Despite internal disagreements about the chief minister's post, Raut insisted that the decision would be made collaboratively. Concerns about BJP interference via the governor's office and the looming President's rule emphasize the urgency of forming a stable coalition government before the legislative term ends on November 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)