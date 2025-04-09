Germany on the Brink: New Government Formation Nears
Germany's Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz aims for the new government to form after April 28. The Christian Democrats will finalize the coalition agreement at a party conference, paving the way for the chancellor elections the following week.
- Germany
Germany's chancellor-designate, Friedrich Merz, announced plans for the new government to take shape in the week following April 28. This timeline sets the stage for potential shifts in the country's political landscape.
The Christian Democrats (CDU), Merz's party, are set to convene a small party conference on April 28. During this crucial meeting, they will finalize the coalition agreement, an essential step towards forming the government.
Once the agreement is secured, chancellor elections could occur the following week, marking a significant moment for both Merz and Germany's political future.
