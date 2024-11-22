Left Menu

Kejriwal Unveils 'Revdi Par Charcha' Campaign Amid Election Heat

Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign, emphasizing AAP's welfare schemes and challenging BJP's promises ahead of Delhi elections. He criticized BJP for failing to implement similar giveaways in their states and highlighted the unique governance challenges in Delhi.

22-11-2024
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal kick-started the 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign on Friday, launching an offensive against BJP while promoting his government's welfare initiatives before the Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing a gathering at the AAP headquarters, alongside senior party figures, Kejriwal revealed plans to connect with Delhi's populace through 65,000 meetings, distributing leaflets detailing six pivotal welfare schemes enacted by the AAP administration.

Kejriwal targeted the BJP, recalling a statement from their leader urging people to 'Vote for us, and we will do everything Kejriwal is doing,' questioning why voters should settle for imitation when they can choose the original. He lambasted BJP leaders' pledges of free electricity and water in Delhi, contrasting with their inability to fulfill similar commitments in BJP-governed states. Kejriwal also criticized Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Puri for failing to keep promises made to the Purvanchali community concerning unauthorised colony registrations, claiming AAP has improved the lives of Purvanchal residents.

The AAP leader highlighted the unique hurdles of running a 'half-state' such as Delhi, where authority is spread between the local government, the Centre, and the Lieutenant Governor. He challenged the BJP by stating how much the AAP's 'half-government' achieved in a decade, questioning BJP's capability to deliver with full power. Responding to criticisms from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders labeling AAP's welfare measures as 'freebies,' Kejriwal named six schemes at risk if BJP seized control: free electricity, uninterrupted power, free water, quality government education, accessible healthcare through clinics and hospitals, complimentary bus services for women, and senior citizens' pilgrimage. He warned voters that electing BJP would mean reverting to power outages and climbing bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

