State Automaton: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Officials Warned Against Political Participation

Government employees in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been warned against participating in or using state resources for a protest march by Imran Khan's party. Official letters were issued to prevent the use of government machinery for political purposes, following allegations of misuse during previous protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:25 IST
State Automaton: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Officials Warned Against Political Participation
In a move to maintain neutrality, authorities in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have issued strict warnings to government employees against joining any protest activities organized by jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's party.

The province's chief secretary and police chief issued directives on Thursday, prohibiting the use of state resources in political protests. This decision follows a directive from the Ministry of Interior aimed at curbing the use of government machinery for political ends.

These warnings come after a previous incident in October where provincial resources were allegedly used by Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during their protest march. The latest letters stress adherence to constitutional orders while avoiding any political involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

