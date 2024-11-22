State Automaton: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Officials Warned Against Political Participation

In a move to maintain neutrality, authorities in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have issued strict warnings to government employees against joining any protest activities organized by jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's party.

The province's chief secretary and police chief issued directives on Thursday, prohibiting the use of state resources in political protests. This decision follows a directive from the Ministry of Interior aimed at curbing the use of government machinery for political ends.

These warnings come after a previous incident in October where provincial resources were allegedly used by Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during their protest march. The latest letters stress adherence to constitutional orders while avoiding any political involvement.

