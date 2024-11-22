State Automaton: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Officials Warned Against Political Participation
Government employees in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been warned against participating in or using state resources for a protest march by Imran Khan's party. Official letters were issued to prevent the use of government machinery for political purposes, following allegations of misuse during previous protests.
In a move to maintain neutrality, authorities in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have issued strict warnings to government employees against joining any protest activities organized by jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's party.
The province's chief secretary and police chief issued directives on Thursday, prohibiting the use of state resources in political protests. This decision follows a directive from the Ministry of Interior aimed at curbing the use of government machinery for political ends.
These warnings come after a previous incident in October where provincial resources were allegedly used by Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during their protest march. The latest letters stress adherence to constitutional orders while avoiding any political involvement.
