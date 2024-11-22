Assam Congress Urges Unity to Overthrow BJP

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah has reiterated the imperative for unified efforts to challenge the dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam. Borah, speaking to ANI, emphasized that defeating the BJP would be a formidable task without solidarity among opposition forces.

The dissolution of the United Opposition Forum, ahead of the impending bye-elections, is described by Borah as a temporary hurdle. The forum, which he initially established and later rebranded as Assam Sanmilita Mancha, has experienced setbacks. Nevertheless, Borah remains hopeful and optimistic about rallying the opposition for a strong contest against the BJP in the 2026 elections.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, Congress was marginally ahead of the BJP in terms of vote percentage, securing a lead of 0.5%. Borah asserts that Congress is devising a new strategy and anticipates success in the upcoming bye-elections, particularly aiming to secure four out of five assembly segments. The party is contesting in Sidli assembly constituency for the first time in two decades. Borah maintains that Congress has significantly improved its standing across crucial seats and has been actively engaging other anti-BJP forces to establish a cohesive action plan by December.

(With inputs from agencies.)