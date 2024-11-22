Left Menu

Assam Congress Urges Unity to Overthrow BJP

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah emphasizes the importance of unity to challenge BJP in Assam. Despite temporary setbacks before the bye-elections, he remains optimistic about uniting opposition forces for 2026. The party has developed a new strategy and aims to capture key assembly seats this election season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:23 IST
Assam Congress Urges Unity to Overthrow BJP
Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah has reiterated the imperative for unified efforts to challenge the dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam. Borah, speaking to ANI, emphasized that defeating the BJP would be a formidable task without solidarity among opposition forces.

The dissolution of the United Opposition Forum, ahead of the impending bye-elections, is described by Borah as a temporary hurdle. The forum, which he initially established and later rebranded as Assam Sanmilita Mancha, has experienced setbacks. Nevertheless, Borah remains hopeful and optimistic about rallying the opposition for a strong contest against the BJP in the 2026 elections.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, Congress was marginally ahead of the BJP in terms of vote percentage, securing a lead of 0.5%. Borah asserts that Congress is devising a new strategy and anticipates success in the upcoming bye-elections, particularly aiming to secure four out of five assembly segments. The party is contesting in Sidli assembly constituency for the first time in two decades. Borah maintains that Congress has significantly improved its standing across crucial seats and has been actively engaging other anti-BJP forces to establish a cohesive action plan by December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024