Karnataka By-Polls: A Political Tug-of-War

On Saturday, Karnataka will witness the vote counting for by-elections in three Assembly segments—Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna. This follows a fierce contest predominantly between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance.

The elections, held on November 13, are crucial for various leaders. A victory for Congress could bolster Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Meanwhile, for JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, it is a prestige battle as his son Nikhil contests from Channapatna.

The elections were necessitated after the previous candidates moved to the Lok Sabha. Each segment has faced its own fierce campaigns, marked by personal attacks, corruption allegations, and political intrigue, setting the stage for a high-stakes result.

(With inputs from agencies.)