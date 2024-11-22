BJP's Vinod Tawde Demands Congress Apology Over Allegations
BJP leader Vinod Tawde has demanded an apology from Congress leaders over baseless allegations of distributing money to influence voters in Mumbai. Tawde, accused by a regional party, asserts innocence, citing a lack of evidence. He threatens legal action for defamation unless an apology is issued swiftly.
- India
BJP leader Vinod Tawde is demanding an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making unfounded claims against him in a cash-for-votes scandal in Maharashtra.
Tawde, who was accused of distributing Rs 5 crore to attract voters, argues that no such money was found by investigating authorities, highlighting the baselessness of the allegations.
In response to the false accusations, Tawde has threatened to initiate legal proceedings unless Congress leaders apologize, showing intention to protect his reputation and his party's image from these damaging claims.
