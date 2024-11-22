Left Menu

BJP's Vinod Tawde Demands Congress Apology Over Allegations

BJP leader Vinod Tawde has demanded an apology from Congress leaders over baseless allegations of distributing money to influence voters in Mumbai. Tawde, accused by a regional party, asserts innocence, citing a lack of evidence. He threatens legal action for defamation unless an apology is issued swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:52 IST
BJP's Vinod Tawde Demands Congress Apology Over Allegations
Vinod Tawde
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Vinod Tawde is demanding an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making unfounded claims against him in a cash-for-votes scandal in Maharashtra.

Tawde, who was accused of distributing Rs 5 crore to attract voters, argues that no such money was found by investigating authorities, highlighting the baselessness of the allegations.

In response to the false accusations, Tawde has threatened to initiate legal proceedings unless Congress leaders apologize, showing intention to protect his reputation and his party's image from these damaging claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024