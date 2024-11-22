BJP's Vinod Tawde Demands Congress Apology Over Allegations

BJP leader Vinod Tawde is demanding an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making unfounded claims against him in a cash-for-votes scandal in Maharashtra.

Tawde, who was accused of distributing Rs 5 crore to attract voters, argues that no such money was found by investigating authorities, highlighting the baselessness of the allegations.

In response to the false accusations, Tawde has threatened to initiate legal proceedings unless Congress leaders apologize, showing intention to protect his reputation and his party's image from these damaging claims.

