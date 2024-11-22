Youth Congress Protests Alleged Adani Bribery Shielded by BJP Government
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress staged a protest accusing the BJP-led NDA government of protecting Gautam Adani, who is alleged by the US Department of Justice to have bribed Indian officials for favorable solar power contracts. The protest demanded an independent probe into these accusations.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) held a protest, alleging that the BJP-led NDA government is shielding billionaire Gautam Adani. The US Department of Justice has accused Adani of orchestrating a $265 million bribe to Indian officials for favorable solar power contract terms.
Led by JKPYC General Secretary Anirudh Sawhney, the protesters demanded an independent investigation into the accusations against the Adani Group. Sawhney criticized the government for prioritizing corporate interests over public welfare and claimed that BJP acts as Adani's spokesperson.
The US Department of Justice's two-year investigation revealed how Adani allegedly misled American investors and lied to India's market regulator SEBI. The Youth Congress claims the Modi government's silence indicates complicity in these allegations, urging immediate action to restore India's global reputation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
J-K Assembly Speakers directs marshalling out of BJP members who stormed the well of the House.
Mumbai Mandates Paid Leave for Voters on Election Day
Sachin Pilot Critiques BJP's Declining Influence
Deputy CM Choudhary Locks Horns with BJP Amid J&K Assembly Chaos
Uddhav Thackeray Unveils Ambitious Agenda for Maharashtra Polls