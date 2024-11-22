Left Menu

CPI(M) of West Bengal Seeks Professional Revitalization

The West Bengal CPI(M) is recruiting professionals in an effort to regain its electoral presence, hiring roles such as political analysts and digital marketing executives. This shift comes after relying entirely on internal resources and observing the electoral strategies of rival parties like TMC and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:09 IST
In an innovative move to regain its electoral momentum, the CPI(M) of West Bengal is actively recruiting professionals ranging from political analysts to digital marketing executives.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim took the unprecedented step of posting an advertisement on the party's Facebook page, calling for applications to drive transformation and reform of public policies. The party is specifically looking for political analysts with four to eight years of experience and digital marketing experts with over five years of experience.

Historically dependent on its own leadership and Leftist intellectuals, the CPI(M) now seeks fresh perspectives. This strategic pivot follows the success of political consultants in parties like TMC, which saw significant electoral gains after enlisting such professional help.

