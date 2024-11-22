Left Menu

Bhutanese Prime Minister's Strategic Visit to India

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is set to visit India for three days, starting Sunday. This marks his second trip to India since assuming office in January. During his stay, Tobgay will engage in a scheduled program in New Delhi before departing on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:31 IST
Bhutanese Prime Minister's Strategic Visit to India
  • Country:
  • India

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is preparing for a significant three-day visit to India, commencing this Sunday, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The visit is set to run from November 24-26, according to details released on Friday by the MEA. This journey marks Tobgay's second visit to India since he took office in January, with his first having occurred in March.

During his stay, Tobgay will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday, participate in a pivotal program on Monday, and depart on Tuesday afternoon, executing a concise yet impactful diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024