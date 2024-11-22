Bhutanese Prime Minister's Strategic Visit to India
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is set to visit India for three days, starting Sunday. This marks his second trip to India since assuming office in January. During his stay, Tobgay will engage in a scheduled program in New Delhi before departing on Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is preparing for a significant three-day visit to India, commencing this Sunday, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The visit is set to run from November 24-26, according to details released on Friday by the MEA. This journey marks Tobgay's second visit to India since he took office in January, with his first having occurred in March.
During his stay, Tobgay will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday, participate in a pivotal program on Monday, and depart on Tuesday afternoon, executing a concise yet impactful diplomatic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Political Drama: Waqf Bill JPC Visit Stirs Controversy
Political Sparks Fly as JPC Chief Visits Karnataka Amidst Election Tensions
Sky Connectivity: New Delhi to Pithoragarh Flight Launched
Kejriwal's Visit: A Political Boost for Punjab?
Historic Presidential Visit: Biden Ventures into the Amazon