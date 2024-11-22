Bhutanese Prime Minister's Strategic Visit to India

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is preparing for a significant three-day visit to India, commencing this Sunday, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The visit is set to run from November 24-26, according to details released on Friday by the MEA. This journey marks Tobgay's second visit to India since he took office in January, with his first having occurred in March.

During his stay, Tobgay will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday, participate in a pivotal program on Monday, and depart on Tuesday afternoon, executing a concise yet impactful diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)