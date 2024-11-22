India's Strategic Growth: A Global Spotlight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's growing strategic importance due to its 'reform, perform, transform' initiative. He acknowledged the strengthened Indo-German partnership and highlighted the significance of infrastructure investments for sustainable growth, aiming for a synergy between India's dynamism and Germany's precision.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's rising global relevance, attributing it to the country's decade-long focus on reforming, performing, and transforming its political and economic landscape.
Modi, speaking at the News9 Global Summit in Stuttgart via video link, underscored a robust Indo-German partnership, crucial for India's growth. Germany's 'Focus on India' document bears testament to this recognized significance.
Modi stressed that advancing policies and infrastructures are pivotal for growth, advocating for harmonious Indo-German collaboration, merging India's innovative spirit with Germany's engineering expertise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Backs Shaina NC's Bid to Transform Mumbadevi
South Asian Bar Association Pushes for Comprehensive Immigration Reform Amidst Divisive Elections
European Leaders Urge Georgia for Reforms
Globe Textiles Reports Strong Mid-Year Performance Despite Industry Challenges
European Leaders Press Georgia for Reforms