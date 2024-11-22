India's Strategic Growth: A Global Spotlight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's rising global relevance, attributing it to the country's decade-long focus on reforming, performing, and transforming its political and economic landscape.

Modi, speaking at the News9 Global Summit in Stuttgart via video link, underscored a robust Indo-German partnership, crucial for India's growth. Germany's 'Focus on India' document bears testament to this recognized significance.

Modi stressed that advancing policies and infrastructures are pivotal for growth, advocating for harmonious Indo-German collaboration, merging India's innovative spirit with Germany's engineering expertise.

