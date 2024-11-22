Left Menu

India's Strategic Growth: A Global Spotlight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's growing strategic importance due to its 'reform, perform, transform' initiative. He acknowledged the strengthened Indo-German partnership and highlighted the significance of infrastructure investments for sustainable growth, aiming for a synergy between India's dynamism and Germany's precision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's rising global relevance, attributing it to the country's decade-long focus on reforming, performing, and transforming its political and economic landscape.

Modi, speaking at the News9 Global Summit in Stuttgart via video link, underscored a robust Indo-German partnership, crucial for India's growth. Germany's 'Focus on India' document bears testament to this recognized significance.

Modi stressed that advancing policies and infrastructures are pivotal for growth, advocating for harmonious Indo-German collaboration, merging India's innovative spirit with Germany's engineering expertise.

