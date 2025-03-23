Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Shine with Record-Breaking Performance in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their explosive form by posting a near-record total against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Led by Ishan Kishan's blistering 106, they scored 286-6. Chennai Super Kings secured a victory against Mumbai Indians, with pivotal performances from Noor Ahmad and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Updated: 23-03-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:13 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad demonstrated exceptional prowess in their recent Indian Premier League clash by nearly breaking their own record for the highest team total. On Sunday, they amassed 286-6 in a commanding 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, with Ishan Kishan leading the charge with a scintillating 106 off 47 balls.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, faced a different test against Mumbai Indians, eventually emerging victorious by four wickets on a turning track at home. Key performances from Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad were instrumental in securing the win for Chennai, despite a late wobble.

Rajasthan's Jofra Archer faced a tough outing, conceding 76 runs in four overs, marking the most expensive bowling spell in IPL history. Meanwhile, Mumbai's efforts to reach a competitive score were thwarted by Chennai's disciplined bowling attack, underscoring the unpredictable and thrilling nature of this year's IPL contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

