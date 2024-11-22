Left Menu

Matt Gaetz Withdraws Amidst Controversy: Trump's Administration Shuffle

Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz announced he won't return to Congress, following his withdrawal from Trump's Attorney General nomination amid sex and drug allegations. Amid an ethics probe, Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and stated his intention to continue supporting President Trump from a different platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid controversy, former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz has declared he won't return to Congress next year. This announcement follows a tumultuous period after his withdrawal from President-elect Donald Trump's initial nomination for Attorney General due to allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use.

Despite winning another term, Gaetz resigned from Congress when nominated by Trump, choosing not to occupy his new seat in the 119th Congress. The decision comes amidst an investigation by the House Ethics Committee into allegations against him, which has thus far been inconclusive.

Gaetz, vocal in his denial of any misconduct, remains adamant about continuing to fight for Trump's policies from a different perspective. He describes his situation as a 'smear campaign' while expressing support for Pam Bondi, who has taken his place as Trump's Attorney General nominee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

