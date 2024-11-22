Matt Gaetz Withdraws Amidst Controversy: Trump's Administration Shuffle

Amid controversy, former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz has declared he won't return to Congress next year. This announcement follows a tumultuous period after his withdrawal from President-elect Donald Trump's initial nomination for Attorney General due to allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use.

Despite winning another term, Gaetz resigned from Congress when nominated by Trump, choosing not to occupy his new seat in the 119th Congress. The decision comes amidst an investigation by the House Ethics Committee into allegations against him, which has thus far been inconclusive.

Gaetz, vocal in his denial of any misconduct, remains adamant about continuing to fight for Trump's policies from a different perspective. He describes his situation as a 'smear campaign' while expressing support for Pam Bondi, who has taken his place as Trump's Attorney General nominee.

(With inputs from agencies.)