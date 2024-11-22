Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Organisational Elections Amid Assembly Results

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national workshop, chaired by JP Nadda, focused on finalizing dates for internal elections. Discussing strategies, it emphasized active membership expansion. Scheduled elections for various levels will occur between December 1 and January 15, with the national president announcement expected by February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:24 IST
BJP holds national workshop in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal meeting held on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated preparations for its organisational elections. Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda presided over the national workshop at the BJP Headquarters Extension, attended by top leadership, including state presidents and office bearers, sources revealed.

The workshop centered on setting dates for internal elections across BJP Mandals and state positions, especially pertinent as Maharashtra and Jharkhand await assembly election results. With attention focused on selecting the next BJP national president, the meeting underscored the significance of electing new leaders, witnesses noted.

Participants included BJP national office bearers, state presidents, and election officers involved in workshops aimed at enhancing organisational election processes. From December 1 to January 15, elections for Mandal, district, and state presidents will take place, with the aim of announcing a new national president by February, insiders confirmed. Prioritizing active membership, the party seeks to complete its membership target by November 30, attested sources said. Age specifications have been set for various roles, ensuring a rigorous selection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

