Controversial Allegations Stir Diplomatic Row in Pakistan

In a video statement, Bushra Bibi, the wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, alleged that his political troubles began after a trip to Saudi Arabia. The claim led to swift responses from top Pakistani figures disapproving of these insinuations against a key ally.

Imran Khan, currently incarcerated, defended his wife by stating she never specifically mentioned Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the nation's steadfast support for Pakistan. Despite this, the video's timing has fueled controversy ahead of Khan's PTI party's protest in Islamabad.

Government officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accused the remarks of harming national interests, stressing the importance of Saudi-Pakistani relations amid ongoing economic challenges. The diplomatic spat underscores tensions ahead of the planned political demonstrations.

