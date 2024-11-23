Left Menu

Controversial Allegations Stir Diplomatic Row in Pakistan

Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, sparked a diplomatic controversy by implying Saudi Arabia's role in Khan’s removal from power. Her claims, heavily criticized by government figures and former officials, coincide with Khan's PTI party's upcoming protest rally against alleged political injustices in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:10 IST
Controversial Allegations Stir Diplomatic Row in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a video statement, Bushra Bibi, the wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, alleged that his political troubles began after a trip to Saudi Arabia. The claim led to swift responses from top Pakistani figures disapproving of these insinuations against a key ally.

Imran Khan, currently incarcerated, defended his wife by stating she never specifically mentioned Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the nation's steadfast support for Pakistan. Despite this, the video's timing has fueled controversy ahead of Khan's PTI party's protest in Islamabad.

Government officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accused the remarks of harming national interests, stressing the importance of Saudi-Pakistani relations amid ongoing economic challenges. The diplomatic spat underscores tensions ahead of the planned political demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024