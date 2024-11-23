Controversial Cabinet Picks Test Trump's Transition Strategy

President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet selections are attracting intense scrutiny after being marred by allegations of sexual misconduct. Among these was Matt Gaetz, Trump's initial choice for Attorney General, who withdrew amid accusations involving an underage girl and drug use. Gaetz has denied all allegations.

His departure also heightens focus on other nominees like Pete Hegseth for the Pentagon and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for Health and Human Services, both facing similar allegations. The nominations appear to defy the #MeToo movement and raise questions about Trump's staffing approach.

Senate Republicans are cautiously examining these cases, with many predicting the nominees will withstand scrutiny. Observers say the controversy reflects ongoing tensions between Trump's strategy and the #MeToo movement's impact, as it underscores the potential risks and resistance within Senate circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)