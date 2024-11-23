JD Vance: The Silent Force Behind Trump's Cabinet Picks
Vice President-elect JD Vance has emerged from behind closed doors to support Donald Trump in securing Senate confirmations for contentious cabinet picks. Despite staying largely out of the spotlight, Vance's influence is seen in the transition efforts at Mar-a-Lago, shaping key roles in Trump's administration.
- Country:
- United States
Vice President-elect JD Vance, after weeks of low-profile work, has taken a prominent role in aiding Donald Trump with securing Senate confirmations for controversial cabinet nominees, such as former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth.
Vance's influence has become notable at Mar-a-Lago, the epicenter of this transition phase, where key decisions and interviews are occurring behind closed doors. He has quickly become a trusted figure aiding Trump in assembling his administration, backing choices for high-profile positions like Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
By leveraging relationships formed during his Senate tenure, Vance is prepared to bridge connections for the incoming administration. His active role signifies a unique approach, differing from traditional vice president-elect duties, embodying Trump's strategic transition approach amidst a backdrop of accusations and controversies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tattoo Controversy: Pete Hegseth Faces Insider Threat Allegations
Tulsi Gabbard: From Democrat to Direction of US Intelligence
Tattoos, Allegiances, and the Controversial Nomination of Pete Hegseth
Trump’s Controversial Choice: Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary
Tulsi Gabbard's Controversial Intel Nomination: A Game-Changer?