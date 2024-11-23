Left Menu

JD Vance: The Silent Force Behind Trump's Cabinet Picks

Vice President-elect JD Vance has emerged from behind closed doors to support Donald Trump in securing Senate confirmations for contentious cabinet picks. Despite staying largely out of the spotlight, Vance's influence is seen in the transition efforts at Mar-a-Lago, shaping key roles in Trump's administration.

Vice President-elect JD Vance, after weeks of low-profile work, has taken a prominent role in aiding Donald Trump with securing Senate confirmations for controversial cabinet nominees, such as former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth.

Vance's influence has become notable at Mar-a-Lago, the epicenter of this transition phase, where key decisions and interviews are occurring behind closed doors. He has quickly become a trusted figure aiding Trump in assembling his administration, backing choices for high-profile positions like Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

By leveraging relationships formed during his Senate tenure, Vance is prepared to bridge connections for the incoming administration. His active role signifies a unique approach, differing from traditional vice president-elect duties, embodying Trump's strategic transition approach amidst a backdrop of accusations and controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

