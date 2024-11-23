Left Menu

Matt Gaetz Steps Back: A Political Storm Unfolds

Matt Gaetz, facing allegations, withdrew as Trump's DOJ nominee and won't return to Congress. His resignation narrows Republicans' House majority. A special election will fill his Florida seat. His withdrawal marks the first cabinet-level nominee to step down amid multiple controversies surrounding Trump's picks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 01:03 IST
Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz announced Friday he will not return to Congress next year, following his withdrawal as President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the Department of Justice. Gaetz, entangled in allegations of drug use and misconduct, stated his intention to fight from a "new perch."

Withdrawing his name raised speculation about his potential return to reclaim his House seat. Gaetz, facing a formidable challenge to secure Senate confirmation, was scrutinized by a House ethics panel over allegations involving an underage girl and drug use, which he has denied.

His departure further tightens the Republican majority in the House, holding 218 to Democrats' 214 seats. Gaetz's Florida seat will remain vacant until a special election is scheduled. His withdrawal marks the first for a Trump cabinet nominee amid several controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

