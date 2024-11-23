Matt Gaetz Bows Out Amidst Controversy: No More Congress

Matt Gaetz, the former Florida Republican representative, announced his departure from Congress amidst a cloud of allegations of sexual misconduct, opting instead to pursue personal goals with his family.

Gaetz was initially considered for the role of attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump. However, due to mounting federal and House Ethics investigations, he stepped aside from the nomination, raising concerns about his potential confirmation.

In a surprising twist, Gaetz withdrew from Congress immediately after Trump's nomination, a move that sparked speculation about his future in politics. Despite winning reelection, Gaetz confirmed his decision to exit, citing a lengthy 14-year political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)