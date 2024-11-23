Left Menu

Matt Gaetz Bows Out Amidst Controversy: No More Congress

Former Representative Matt Gaetz announced he will not return to Congress after withdrawing from the attorney general nomination amidst allegations of misconduct. He expressed intent to focus on personal goals. Gaetz stepped aside following ongoing investigations casting doubt on his confirmation as attorney general.

Updated: 23-11-2024 01:36 IST
Matt Gaetz, the former Florida Republican representative, announced his departure from Congress amidst a cloud of allegations of sexual misconduct, opting instead to pursue personal goals with his family.

Gaetz was initially considered for the role of attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump. However, due to mounting federal and House Ethics investigations, he stepped aside from the nomination, raising concerns about his potential confirmation.

In a surprising twist, Gaetz withdrew from Congress immediately after Trump's nomination, a move that sparked speculation about his future in politics. Despite winning reelection, Gaetz confirmed his decision to exit, citing a lengthy 14-year political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

