Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill: Allegations Against BJP Intensify

In a fiery session of the Lok Sabha, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of targeting Muslims with the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill. Mufti claimed that the bill is a continuation of the BJP's decade-long campaign against the Muslim community, aiming to take over their properties.

Highlighting the erosion of 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb,' a cultural symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, Mufti warned of the long-term damage to national integrity. She emphasized the temporal nature of political power, suggesting the BJP's actions today could lead to nationwide ruin tomorrow if unchecked.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also criticized the legislation for undermining the constitutional principles of justice and religious freedom. He argued that the bill could have divisive implications, further alleging that the central government is manipulating the narrative to influence public perception. The debate reflects rising tensions and deep-seated concerns over minority rights in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)