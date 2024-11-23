Left Menu

Scott Bessent Nominated for Treasury: A Market-Savvy Choice

Donald Trump is expected to nominate Scott Bessent, a well-known investor, as U.S. Treasury Secretary. This decision is seen as favorable by Wall Street due to Bessent's financial expertise and understanding of market dynamics, especially among concerns over potential tariffs in Trump's economic agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 06:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 06:07 IST
Economist Christopher Hodge noted the pick reflects a balance between trade protection and market sensitivity. Bessent is praised for his market acumen, suggesting that Trump's administration may be attuned to economic signals, particularly regarding tariffs.

Industry experts view Bessent's selection as reassuring for financial markets. His understanding of market dynamics and economic conditions is expected to guide fiscal and trade policies, possibly tempering some of the harsher tariff proposals from the campaign trail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

