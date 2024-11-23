Trump Chooses Alex Wong for Deputy National Security Adviser Role
Donald Trump, President-elect of the United States, has appointed former State Department official Alex Wong as the deputy national security adviser. Wong, known for his role in negotiating the Summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un during Trump's first term, will bring experience to the position.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2024 06:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 06:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent announcement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump revealed his decision to appoint Alex Wong as deputy national security adviser.
Wong is a former State Department official who notably served as deputy special representative for North Korea during Trump's first term.
Trump highlighted Wong's pivotal involvement in negotiating the Summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, emphasizing his experience for the role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Erdogan Advocates Dialogue, Trump Administration for Ukraine Peace
Trump Administration to Propel Musk's Mars Mission
Bitcoin Skyrockets: Trump Administration Boosts Cryptocurrency Boom
Kim Jong Un's Drone Strategy: North Korea's New Military Tactics Unveiled
Hope for a Swift End: Zelenskiy's Optimism with Trump Administration