Left Menu

Trump Chooses Alex Wong for Deputy National Security Adviser Role

Donald Trump, President-elect of the United States, has appointed former State Department official Alex Wong as the deputy national security adviser. Wong, known for his role in negotiating the Summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un during Trump's first term, will bring experience to the position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2024 06:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 06:20 IST
Trump Chooses Alex Wong for Deputy National Security Adviser Role
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent announcement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump revealed his decision to appoint Alex Wong as deputy national security adviser.

Wong is a former State Department official who notably served as deputy special representative for North Korea during Trump's first term.

Trump highlighted Wong's pivotal involvement in negotiating the Summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, emphasizing his experience for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024