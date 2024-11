Trump's Key Cabinet Picks for Second Term

President-elect Donald Trump has swiftly assembled his cabinet, naming key figures for high-ranking positions to shape his second-term agenda. These choices underscore Trump's intentions to implement policies aligned with his vision for America. From defense to diplomacy, Trump's selections reflect a shift in policy priorities and strategies.

One of the prominent picks is Scott Bessent as treasury secretary, a position pivotal for economic oversight. Known for his investment background, Bessent aligns with Trump's views on tariffs and deregulation. Marco Rubio, selected as secretary of state, suggests a proactive stance on foreign diplomacy, marking a historic first for a Latino in this role.

Other notable appointments include Pete Hegseth for defense, raising potential shifts in military policies, and Tulsi Gabbard for national intelligence, despite her limited experience in the field. These picks signal Trump's readiness to overhaul government strategies, emphasizing loyalty and shared visions.

(With inputs from agencies.)