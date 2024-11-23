High-Stake Vav Bypoll: A Three-Way Battle in Gujarat's Political Landscape

The counting of votes for the Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat's Banaskantha district commenced on Saturday, highlighting a significant political clash.

The contest is primarily between the BJP and the Congress, with the unexpected challenge from BJP rebel candidate Mavji Patel turning it into a tense triangular fight.

The voter turnout recorded was a significant 70.55 percent, reflecting heightened electoral engagement in the district, amid a heavy security presence to ensure a smooth process.

(With inputs from agencies.)