High-Stake Vav Bypoll: A Three-Way Battle in Gujarat's Political Landscape
The Vav assembly seat bypoll in Gujarat's Banaskantha district showcases a heated contest between BJP, Congress, and BJP rebel Mavji Patel. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor. Patel's independent candidacy has transformed it into a high-stakes three-way fight.
The counting of votes for the Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat's Banaskantha district commenced on Saturday, highlighting a significant political clash.
The contest is primarily between the BJP and the Congress, with the unexpected challenge from BJP rebel candidate Mavji Patel turning it into a tense triangular fight.
The voter turnout recorded was a significant 70.55 percent, reflecting heightened electoral engagement in the district, amid a heavy security presence to ensure a smooth process.
