Left Menu

High-Stake Vav Bypoll: A Three-Way Battle in Gujarat's Political Landscape

The Vav assembly seat bypoll in Gujarat's Banaskantha district showcases a heated contest between BJP, Congress, and BJP rebel Mavji Patel. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor. Patel's independent candidacy has transformed it into a high-stakes three-way fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:29 IST
High-Stake Vav Bypoll: A Three-Way Battle in Gujarat's Political Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes for the Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat's Banaskantha district commenced on Saturday, highlighting a significant political clash.

The contest is primarily between the BJP and the Congress, with the unexpected challenge from BJP rebel candidate Mavji Patel turning it into a tense triangular fight.

The voter turnout recorded was a significant 70.55 percent, reflecting heightened electoral engagement in the district, amid a heavy security presence to ensure a smooth process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024