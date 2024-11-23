Left Menu

TMC's Stronghold Prevails in West Bengal Bypolls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in three out of six Assembly seats during the West Bengal bypolls. The results are preliminary, as reported by Bengali news channels, with the Election Commission yet to confirm. The by-elections filled vacancies left by MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:49 IST
As the counting of postal ballots for the West Bengal bypolls got underway, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) showcased a significant lead in three of the six Assembly seats, according to television reports on Saturday.

The counting process, which began at 8 am, saw TMC ahead in the Naihati constituency in North 24 Parganas and the Taldangra constituency in Bankura, Bengalis news channel ABP Ananda reported. News 18 Bangla also confirmed TMC's lead in the Naihati and Haroa seats.

While these provisional results suggest TMC's dominance in its southern Bengal stronghold, the Election Commission has not yet published any official trends. The by-elections were called after MLAs vacated their assembly seats upon winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

