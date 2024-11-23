Political Dynasties Clash in Karnataka Bypolls
The by-elections in Karnataka's Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna segments see Congress, BJP, and JD(S) leading respectively. Influential political families, including the Kumaraswamys and the Bommais, compete fiercely. The bypolls were necessary after elected officials moved to the Lok Sabha in May.
Early trends from the by-elections in Karnataka indicate a notable lead for the ruling Congress in the Sandur segment. Meanwhile, BJP and JD(S) are ahead in Shiggaon and Channapatna constituencies, respectively, as vote counting continues.
The bypolls, held on November 13, were essential after representatives from the respective segments moved to the Lok Sabha. These races showcase anticipated results, as parties lead in seats they formerly held.
In a noteworthy face-off, Channapatna sees JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H D Kumaraswamy, leading against Congress' C P Yogeeshwara. Meanwhile, Bharath Bommai of the BJP is ahead in Shiggaon, and in Sandur, Congress' E Annapurna is leading the race.
