Political Dynasties Clash in Karnataka Bypolls

Early trends from the by-elections in Karnataka indicate a notable lead for the ruling Congress in the Sandur segment. Meanwhile, BJP and JD(S) are ahead in Shiggaon and Channapatna constituencies, respectively, as vote counting continues.

The bypolls, held on November 13, were essential after representatives from the respective segments moved to the Lok Sabha. These races showcase anticipated results, as parties lead in seats they formerly held.

In a noteworthy face-off, Channapatna sees JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H D Kumaraswamy, leading against Congress' C P Yogeeshwara. Meanwhile, Bharath Bommai of the BJP is ahead in Shiggaon, and in Sandur, Congress' E Annapurna is leading the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)