Left Menu

Political Dynasties Clash in Karnataka Bypolls

The by-elections in Karnataka's Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna segments see Congress, BJP, and JD(S) leading respectively. Influential political families, including the Kumaraswamys and the Bommais, compete fiercely. The bypolls were necessary after elected officials moved to the Lok Sabha in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:00 IST
Political Dynasties Clash in Karnataka Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

Early trends from the by-elections in Karnataka indicate a notable lead for the ruling Congress in the Sandur segment. Meanwhile, BJP and JD(S) are ahead in Shiggaon and Channapatna constituencies, respectively, as vote counting continues.

The bypolls, held on November 13, were essential after representatives from the respective segments moved to the Lok Sabha. These races showcase anticipated results, as parties lead in seats they formerly held.

In a noteworthy face-off, Channapatna sees JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H D Kumaraswamy, leading against Congress' C P Yogeeshwara. Meanwhile, Bharath Bommai of the BJP is ahead in Shiggaon, and in Sandur, Congress' E Annapurna is leading the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024